8/5/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll for tonight’s live edition of Rampage from Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and William Regal are on commentary.

—

Match #1 – AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Mance Warner

Shots are exchanged at the beginning, and then Warner delivers a few chops in the corners. They get face-to-face, and then Moxley delivers chops of his own. Moxley drops Warner with a dragon screw and applies the Figure Four. Warner gets free and backs Moxley into the corner with right hands. Moxley turns it around with right hands of his own, but Warner whips him across the ring and takes him down again. Moxley rolls to the outside, but Warner follows and slams him into the ring steps. Warner sends Moxley into the barricade and suplexes him onto a chair that was set up on the floor. They get back into the ring to break the count, but Moxley grabs Warner’s face as they roll back outside. Moxley takes Warner to the stop of the steps, but Warner counters with a DDT on the steps as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, both men are back in the ring. They exchange two counts and get chairs. Moxley punches a chair into Warner and sends him to the floor. Moxley gets Warner back into the ring, and Warner is busted open. Moxley delivers elbow strikes and bites Warner’s face. Moxley takes Warner down and applies a double wrist-lock. Moxley transitions and stomps on Warner’s head repeatedly and drops him with a pile-driver. Moxley stomps Warner’s head again and locks in the Bulldog Choke, and Warner passes out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

—

Footage of Lexy Nair interviewing Ricky Starks from Wednesday night is shown. Before he can say much, QT Marshall and The Factory interrupt. Marshall says they are here to offer help to Starks and Aaron Solo says as Starks’ friend, he suggests that he takes the offer. Starks tells them to get the hell away from him and walks away. Marshall holds the rest of The Factory back and tells them that they will get him.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/Peter Avalon)

Takeshita dodges a shot from Nemeth and drops him with the Takeshita-line. Takeshita gets Nemeth in the corner and delivers a series of right hands. Avalon grabs Takeshita’s ankle for a distraction, and Nemeth attacks him from behind. Nemeth takes Takeshita down and goes for a neck-breaker, but Takeshita sends him off the ropes and delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb. Takeshita delivers a jumping knee strike and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

-After the match, Avalon attacks Takeshita from behind, but Takeshita counters back and drops Avalon with the jumping knee strike.

—

Footage of Lexy Nair interviewing Best Friends and Orange Cassidy from Wednesday night is shown. Chuck Taylor says something needs to change with them, because none of them are in the rankings. Trent Beretta says they do their best as trios and says they should go after the trios belts. He calls for hands in, but Danhausen appears and puts his hand in the pile as well.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Madison Rayne vs. Leila Gray (w/Stokely Hathaway)

They lock up and Gray backs Rayne into the corner. Gray delivers a shot as the referee separates them, and then gets into the ropes. They exchange waist-locks and Gray delivers a few elbow strikes. Rayne counters into a cover for two, and then gets another quick two count right after. Rayne gets a back-slide for a third two count, and then drops Gray with an arm-drag. Rayne drops Gray with another arm-drag, but Gray backs her into the corner. Gray sends Rayne across and charges, but Rayne dodges and drives a shoulder into Gray’s midsection. Hathaway gets on the steps and stomps on them to distract Rayne, and then Gray knocks Rayne to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rayne fights back with elbow strikes to the midsection and follows with a jaw-breaker. Rayne delivers a few shots and drops Gray to the mat. Rayne delivers a knee strike to the head and drops Gray with a Northern Lights suplex. Rayne goes for the cover, but Gray kicks out. Gray shoves Rayne away and drops her with a side slam as she comes back from the ropes. Gray goes for the cover, but Rayne kicks out. Rayne comes back and they exchange elbow strikes. Rayne counters a face-buster and hits a sliding lariat. Rayne drops Gray with Cross-Rayne and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Madison Rayne

-After the match, Jade Cargill comes to the ring. Cargill says good help is hard to find and she should have handled Rayne on her own. Cargill says this is her show and tells Rayne to accept the open challenge for the TBS Championship. Cargill tells Rayne to take a couple days off as Kiera Hogan tries to attack her from behind. Rayne gets the better of Hogan and drops her with Cross-Rayne as Cargill looks on.

—

Andrade El Idolo and Rush, and Alex Abrahantes and The Lucha Brothers talk about their upcoming tag team match on Dynamite, where the match gets changed to a Lucha Rules Match.

—

Announced for tomorrow night’s Battle of the Belts III:

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Jay Lethal

-ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite – Quake by the Lake:

-AEW Interim World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Chris Jericho

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Madison Rayne

-Tag Team Lucha Rules Match: Andrade El Idolo and Rush vs. The Lucha Brothers

-Coffin Match: Brody King vs. Darby Allin

—

Match #4 – Tag Team Friday Night Street Fight: Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods (w/Smart Mark Sterling)

All four guys starting brawling on the floor as the bell rings. Lee and Woods are on one side of the ring, as Strickland and Nese are on the other. Strickland takes care of Nese and joins Lee in beating down Woods. Nese comes back with a jar of protein powder and throws it into Lee’s eyes, but Strickland knocks it out of his hands and takes him down. Strickland grabs a took box from under the ring and throws it at Nese, but Nese dodges it and it explodes against the ring steps. Woods gets sent into the steps as Nese grabs part of the tool box. Nese leaps off the steps and hits Lee in the head with it, and Woods slams Strickland into the steps as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, tables are set up on the floor and Nese and Woods try to send Strickland through them. Strickland fights back and Lee grabs Woods. Woods fights him off, but Strickland kicks Woods in the face. Lee pulls Woods to the floor and Nese kicks Strickland in the face in the ring. Nese goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Woods gets in the ring, but Lee takes he and Nese out with shots and corner clotheslines. Lee throws Nese into Woods and runs the ropes, but Sterling hits him in the back with a chair. Lee takes the chair away from him, but Nese and Woods kick the chair into Lee. They drop Lee with a double DDT on the chair and go for the cover, but Strickland breaks it up with a 450 splash. Sterling gets a table in the ring and Nese sets it up. Nese grabs Strickland, but Strickland counters with a knee strike. Sterling clubs Strickland in the back of the head with a wrench, and then Woods puts Strickland on the table. Lee pulls Woods out of the ring and Nese goes after him, but Lee dodges and delivers a headbutt. Sterling goes up top, but Lee stops him and throws him through the table.

Woods goes for a German suplex through the tables on the floor, but Lee holds onto the ropes. Woods delivers body shots and tries again, but Lee holds on. Nese delivers a superkick to Lee, and Woods is finally able to convert the suplex through the tables. Nese puts chairs in the ring and grabs a trash can lid. Nese and Strickland exchange shots, and then Strickland drops Nese on the pile of weapons with a back-body drop. Stricklans hits the Swerve Stomp and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Swerve in Our Glory