Paige on the WWE hall of fame, Bound for Glory location announced

– While speaking on The Bellas Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paige made it clear that she isn’t getting her hopes up in regards to a future WWE Hall of Fame induction.

She said, “You texted me about that and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that would be amazing,’ but then I looked at it and I was like, I wouldn’t get my hopes up for a long time. I’m only just going to be 30.”

– Bound For Glory is heading toward Albany, NY…