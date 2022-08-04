Paige on the WWE hall of fame, Bound for Glory location announced
– While speaking on The Bellas Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paige made it clear that she isn’t getting her hopes up in regards to a future WWE Hall of Fame induction.
She said, “You texted me about that and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that would be amazing,’ but then I looked at it and I was like, I wouldn’t get my hopes up for a long time. I’m only just going to be 30.”
– Bound For Glory is heading toward Albany, NY…
BREAKING: On Friday, October 7th at 8PM ET @IMPACTWRESTLING presents its biggest pay-per-view event of the year, #BOUNDFORGLORY LIVE from Albany, NY!!
Stay tuned for ticket information! pic.twitter.com/yygtU4n1bn
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 5, 2022