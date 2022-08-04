Notes on Blake Christian, Maxxine Dupri, Glenn Jacobs, and AEW Dark: Elevation

Aug 4, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to Fightful, Blake Christian is under an agreement with All Elite Wrestling and more tied to the Ring of Honor brand.

– Mayor Kane wins again….

– VIDEO: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

– In July of 2022, Maxxine Dupri became the part of the Maximum Male Models faction on WWE Smackdown. Maxxine is no stranger to modeling and here are some of her bikini photos from Instagram…

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. DB says:
    August 5, 2022 at 1:31 am

    Congratulations to America’s mayor, Glenn Jacobs. I would love to have him as mayor for my city.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Ref Dominika Matvejova

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal