Notes on Blake Christian, Maxxine Dupri, Glenn Jacobs, and AEW Dark: Elevation

– According to Fightful, Blake Christian is under an agreement with All Elite Wrestling and more tied to the Ring of Honor brand.

– Mayor Kane wins again….

THANK YOU Knox County for electing me to serve a second term as your mayor.

I am so grateful for the support you have shown me and my family throughout my campaign for re-election, and will continue to do all I can to serve you to the best of my ability. pic.twitter.com/UevMafyDKD

— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) August 5, 2022