Notes on Blake Christian, Maxxine Dupri, Glenn Jacobs, and AEW Dark: Elevation
– According to Fightful, Blake Christian is under an agreement with All Elite Wrestling and more tied to the Ring of Honor brand.
– Mayor Kane wins again….
THANK YOU Knox County for electing me to serve a second term as your mayor.
I am so grateful for the support you have shown me and my family throughout my campaign for re-election, and will continue to do all I can to serve you to the best of my ability. pic.twitter.com/UevMafyDKD
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) August 5, 2022
– VIDEO: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
– In July of 2022, Maxxine Dupri became the part of the Maximum Male Models faction on WWE Smackdown. Maxxine is no stranger to modeling and here are some of her bikini photos from Instagram…
(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)
Congratulations to America’s mayor, Glenn Jacobs. I would love to have him as mayor for my city.