Notes on Adam Page, Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara, and Ricardo Rodriguez

– AEW star and former AEW World Champion Adam Hangman Page recently appeared at the Galaxy Con in Raleigh, North Carolina. All Elite Hub posted a clip of Hangman’s Q&A panel where he’s asked about possibly pursuing the AEW Trios Titles and who he’d like to team with. Hangman Page stated the following:

“Oh, that’s a great question. I saw that they announced the Trios Championship Tournament. I haven’t given it a lot of thought lately. I don’t know. A part of me says that if I were to go for those titles, I would be teaming with The Dark Order, but I would say if they’re interested in entering the tournament, I would like to support them in the same way they supported in the search of a championship and let it not be about me and let it be by them, for them. So, I don’t know. I don’t know if it’s a direct answer. I have not considered entering the tournament myself.”

AEW recently announced the new Trios Titles last week. The tournament finals to crown the inaugural champions will be held at AEW All Out 2022 on Sunday, September 4. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

– AEW star Tay Conti provided an upcoming “Wedding sneak peek” on her Twitter account for her upcoming nuptials with real-life boyfriend and fellow AEW star, Sammy Guevara. Per the tweet, it looks like Sammy and Tay will be getting married later this month.

The couple got engaged earlier in June after Guevara popped the question in Paris. Guevara announced the end of his engagement with previous girlfriend, Pam Nizio, last December.

Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara later announced they were an item earlier this year.

Wedding sneak peek 🥰 pic.twitter.com/RHLIJLOjR8 — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) August 3, 2022

