Lex Luger talks potentially mentoring WWE NXT talent, the current state of wrestling, more

Phil Johnson shared:

Lex Luger recently spoke with PWMania.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Luger talked about the possibility of mentoring WWE NXT talent and opened up about the current state of pro wrestling following Vince McMahon’s retirement. Here are the highlights:

Potentially mentoring NXT talent:

“One of the things I do with my life now is I’m a wellness counselor. If, and when, they bring me around guys, it’s great and I’m always available to help and they know that. I’m there if ever needed for sure. I can tell them what not to do [laughs].”

The current state of wrestling following Vince McMahon’s retirement:

“I don’t think the future has ever been brighter. Social media platforms with WWE are enormous. It’s continuing to grow globally, and it grew so much from when we did it. I love it, I’m a big fan now. The athleticism of these guys, they can do stuff that only a few of us even dreamed of back when I wrestled. The women also are knocking it out of the park. A lot of them are working better than some of the men now. It’s just a great time to be a wrestling fan and a wrestler. The future is very, very bright for professional wrestling. I evolved from a wrestler to a wrestling fan now. I enjoy it.”

How his A&E Biography: WWE Legends Biography came around:

“I don’t know the particulars. What I believe is the Icons content we were going to do ended up moving over to A&E. It’s going to be very similar, thankfully for the fans of the Icon video. We’re all very excited about it. I haven’t seen it in its entirety yet, only bits and pieces of it. I like surprises and I can’t wait to see it.”

