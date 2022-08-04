Ilja Dragunov is no longer the NXT UK Champion

After successfully defending the NXT UK Championship against Wolfgang on the July 28 episode of NXT UK, Ilja Dragunov came out to address the crowd at the beginning of Thursday’s episode. Dragunov came to the ring with a crutch-type mechanism, which seemed to worry fans in live crowd almost immediately.

In a passionate promo, Dragunov announced that his doctors are recommending that he relinquishes the title due to the timetable of his injury being unclear for the time being. Although Dragunov never disclosed what his injury was, he was wearing a giant cast on his left foot. The broadcast also showed a replay of Dragunov landing weird on his foot during last week’s championship bout.

Dragunov ended his promo by saying that nobody beat him except for himself and that he will be stronger than ever when he returns from his injury.

NXT UK set up an tournament to declare a new champion.