Dakota Kai reveals that SummerSlam appearance was “last minute”

Appearing on this week’s The Bump, former NXT star Dakota Kai said that her SummerSlam return was very “last minute” and the deal was quickly put together to get her on the show.

Kai, who was surprisingly released from WWE in late April, was one of the three surprise female returns at SummerSlam, joining Bayley and IYO SKY in a new faction.

“Honestly, it still feels like a whirlwind to me with everything that happened,” Kai told Kayla Braxton. “It all happened so last minute too so to be talking with you guys right now is insane to me.”

She said that she was still trying to accept the reality of it all when she was walking down the ramp on Saturday night, calling the whole thing like an “out-of-body experience.”

Kai added that she knew IYO for a long time ever since she went to Japan the first time and she had talked with Bayley about doing something together for a very long time.

“To be alongside these two women is just a dream,” Kai said.