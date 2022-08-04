Cornette says Logan Paul is better than half of AEW’s roster, Lynch comments on WWE shake up

– While speaking on Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru, Jim Cornette gave huge props to Logan Paul for his performance. In fact, Cornette stated that he believes Paul is a better performer than half the AEW roster.

– While speaking to ESPN.com, Becky Lynch gave her thoughts on the management changes in WWE as a result of Vince McMahon’s retirement…

“It is the dawning of a new era. For me, it’s crazy and sad because everything I’ve ever known about WWE has always had Vince in charge, and we wouldn’t have WWE the way it is if it wasn’t for Vince. He’s somebody who believed in me and allowed me to do everything that I’ve done. We have the opportunity to change some things that maybe weren’t so great that we didn’t love. I think everybody’s very excited and optimistic because we know that the people in charge [are] some of the greatest minds in the business, you know. Having Triple H at the helm of the ship is phenomenal.”

“There has been a tendency in the past for creative to change last minute, or we don’t know where we’re going. It’s hard to bring everybody along on this journey if we’re rambling.”