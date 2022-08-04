Bischoff says he’s excited for new WWE regime and slams AEW as “competition”

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff said he was excited for Stephanie McMahon and Triple H taking the reins of WWE moving forward, even though he’s not close with either of them.

Speaking with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports on Out of Character, Bischoff said that he’s not tight with Triple H, although they do get along and it can be very pleasant and “borderline fun” when they’re in a room together, but they don’t hang out with each other.

“He doesn’t drink anyway,” Bischoff joked. “But if he did, we didn’t go out for drinks. None of that. We don’t chat, so I don’t know him personally.”

Bischoff noted that he did get to work with Triple H for a few months back in 2019 when he was Executive Director of Smackdown and he’s confident that both he and Stephanie will do great things for WWE moving forward.

Meanwhile, Bischoff labeled AEW as “not competition” to WWE no matter how much Tony Khan wants to believe it.

“You’re in the same business, Tony, but that’s not the same thing as being in competition,” Bischoff said. “You’re not taking market share, Tony, you’re just in the same business.”

Bischoff compared AEW to a “little mom and pop hamburger stand on the corner” while they say they’re in competition with Arby’s.

The former WCW President appeared multiple times on AEW but it sounds like he has no interest in going back any time soon!