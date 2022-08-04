AEW returning to D.C. for two live broadcasts in October

AEW today announced that it will be returning to Washington, D.C. for a live Dynamite on October 5 and live Rampage on October 7.

The October 7 Rampage will also have the Battle of the Belts IV episode taped which will then air the next day on TNT.

AEW held their first-ever Dynamite at the Capital One Arena in D.C. but the company will return to the smaller Entertainment & Sports Arena located on St. Elizabeths East Campus, in Congress Heights. AEW held TV tapings here in the same location in January of this year.

Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10AM ET.