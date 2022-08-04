AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 938,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3.89% from last week’s episode, which drew 976,000 viewers for the Fight for The Fallen show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 3.03% from last week’s 0.33 rating. This week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 417,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This down 3.02% from last week’s 430,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.32 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #2 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #34 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #33 ranking.

While AEW Dynamite topped the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.32 key demo rating, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.113 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating for the #3 spot on the Cable Top 150.

CMA Fest on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.863 million viewers. CMA Fest also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.79 rating.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 14.88% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 30.43% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was the Homecoming show.

Wednesday’s Dynamite aired live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – an appearance by Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, the return of The Undisputed Elite, Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy, Toni Storm and AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal, Powerhouse Hobbs in action, The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club in a Dumpster Match, plus ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Chris Jericho, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts, post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 6 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 942,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 20 Episode: 910,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 27 Episode: 976,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 3 Episode: 938,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode