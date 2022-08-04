AEW Dark: Elevation special episode to air tonight

AEW has announced a special three-match edition of “Dark: Elevation” to air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.

Tonight’s Elevation special will feature the AEW in-ring debut of Mance Warner, who will face Serpentico. This comes as Warner prepares to face Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a World Title Eliminator match on Friday’s live Rampage.

New AEW women’s division coach Madison Rayne will do commentary on tonight’s Elevation episode, during the Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura match. This is to set up Rayne’s in-ring debut on Friday’s live Rampage.

Josh Woods and Tony Nese will also be in action on tonight’s Elevation, just one night before they face AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a Street Fight on Rampage.

AEW has announced the following for tonight’s Elevation special:

* Mance Warner debuts vs. Serpentico

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Dean Alexander and Damian Chambers

* Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura with Madison Rayne on commentary

Tonight’s Elevation matches were taped on Wednesday night before AEW Dynamite hit the air in Columbus, OH. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.