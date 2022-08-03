Wrestling couple to have their first child

AEW star Shawn Spears and former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Cassie Lee announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The news was shared via a video on Lee’s Instagram where she surprised her husband with the news. “Can’t wait to meet you,” the former IIconics tag team member wrote. The post was met with joy from several current and former colleagues of Lee and Spears.

The video has been recorded a while ago as in one of the photos in the end part of the video shows a sizable baby bump. The two have been married since August 2019.

A few months ago, Lee and her tag team partner Jessie McKay announced that they were stepping away from wrestling and Impact Wrestling let them go. They did not give a reason why they were leaving but this seems like a very valid reason why!