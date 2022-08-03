Update on this week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for this Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV featuring Sami Callihan vs. Raj Singh. You can check out that announcement tweet below.

IMPACT! on AXS TV will air on Thursday, August 4. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Derby City Street Fight: PCO vs. Doc Gallows

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary

* Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw

* Sami Callihan vs. Raj Singh