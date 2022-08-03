More Toni Storm magazine photos released, Charlotte posts new pix, and a Serena Deeb note
– More Toni Storm Fitness Gurls Magazine photos released…
Toni Storm graces the cover of #FitnessGurls Magazine. 🚨 The issue is on sale now!! #ToniStorm #AEW
Buy the print: https://t.co/m81cLDpAGa
Buy the digital: https://t.co/n7CFk44FAb pic.twitter.com/p07R56cHSp
— Fitness Gurls (@FitnessGurls) August 3, 2022
All Elite’s #ToniStorm graces our latest issue of #FitnessGurls .. Photographed exclusively by #onedopephotographer #AEWRampage #AEWDynamite 🚨 Issue on sale tomorrow August 3rd in print and digital. pic.twitter.com/DAmF506IKv
— Fitness Gurls (@FitnessGurls) August 2, 2022
– Speaking of photos, Charlotte Flair just released….
🪞🪞🪞 pic.twitter.com/2QiTkbQHR3
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 3, 2022
– You can meet Serena Deeb on 9/17….
**BIG ANNOUNCEMENT**
On September 17th ICW returns to Canajoharie, NY for a fundraiser for the Canajoharie Youth Center with #ICW22 Featuring Current AEW Star "The Professor" @SerenaDeeb! Tickets available now at https://t.co/iImb71fxiz pic.twitter.com/jfxBv8comM
— Immortal Championship Wrestling (@ImmortalCW) August 3, 2022
(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)