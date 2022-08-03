Matches announced for AEW Battle of the Belts 3 & Quake By The Lake
Set for AEW Battle of the Belts 3
Thunder Rosa vs Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Title
Wardlow vs Jay Lethal for the TNT Title
Claudio Castagnoli vs Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH World Title
Announced for Quake By The Lake
Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho or Wheeler Yuta for the Interim AEW World Title
Jade Cargill TBS Title Open Challenge
Darby Allin vs Brody King in a Coffin Match
Lucha Brothers vs Andrade El Idolo & RUSH