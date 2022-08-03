Matches announced for AEW Battle of the Belts 3 & Quake By The Lake

Set for AEW Battle of the Belts 3

Thunder Rosa vs Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Title

Wardlow vs Jay Lethal for the TNT Title

Claudio Castagnoli vs Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH World Title

Announced for Quake By The Lake

Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho or Wheeler Yuta for the Interim AEW World Title

Jade Cargill TBS Title Open Challenge

Darby Allin vs Brody King in a Coffin Match

Lucha Brothers vs Andrade El Idolo & RUSH