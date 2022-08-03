Luger after McMahon’s retirement: “I don’t think the future has ever been brighter”

WWE Legend Lex Luger recently spoke with PWMania.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Luger opened up about the current state of pro wrestling following Vince McMahon’s retirement, his upcoming A&E WWE Legends biography documentary, his favorite career memories and more. Here are the highlights:

How his A&E WWE Legends Biography came to be:

“I don’t know the particulars. What I believe is the Icons content we were going to do ended up moving over to A&E. It’s going to be very similar, thankfully for the fans of the Icon video. We’re all very excited about it. I haven’t seen it in its entirety yet, only bits and pieces of it. I like surprises and I can’t wait to see it.”

The current state of wrestling following Vince McMahon’s retirement:

“I don’t think the future has ever been brighter. Social media platforms with WWE are enormous. It’s continuing to grow globally, and it grew so much from when we did it. I love it, I’m a big fan now. The athleticism of these guys, they can do stuff that only a few of us even dreamed of back when I wrestled. The women also are knocking it out of the park. A lot of them are working better than some of the men now. It’s just a great time to be a wrestling fan and a wrestler. The future is very, very bright for professional wrestling. I evolved from a wrestler to a wrestling fan now. I enjoy it.”

His favorite memories:

“Yeah. Some of the highlights with the horsemen and being with that elite group was a real honor and privilege. Of course, also slamming Yokozuna on July 4th at USS Intrepid was huge. The Lex Express also, and just the Monday Night Wars in general. The big world title win over Hulk Hogan live on TV which nobody predicted. The crowd went berserk in Detroit that night. Just a lot of great memories.”

Luger also revealed if he’d consider heading to WWE NXT to mentor talent, his future hopes for the world of wrestling, and future goals. You can check out the complete interview at this link.