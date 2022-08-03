Josh Mathews congratulates Madison Rayne, Kiera Hogan on her time in Impact Wrestling

– Josh Mathews congratulates his wife Madison Rayne for signing with AEW…

Congratulations @MadisonRayne, who’s always been the epitome of a pro & class act in this world. Couldn’t be more proud of you. Have a great first day! 🥂 @AEW #Columbus ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oxHgynWbpe — Josh Mathews (@realjoshmathews) August 3, 2022

– AEW wrestler Kiera Hogan recently joined Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog this week. She discussed her run in Impact Wrestling and wanting to change things up. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kiera Hogan on her time in Impact Wrestling:

“At IMPACT, I was there for four years, and I was always in storylines, I was always somebody’s best friend. I never got a singles run, a title, which is something that I really wanted before I left, but I didn’t get it. I got to wrestle Mickie James for title at NWA, which was cool, amazing, so grateful. That’s my idol. I couldn’t believe it, it took me leaving IMPACT to get a title shot, but it’s against Mickie James, so I’m grateful.”

On always being somebody’s “best friend” in Impact:

“I was always somebody’s best friend. I was Allie’s best friend, Jordynne’s best friend, Madison Rayne’s best friend. Can I be by myself? Am I not strong enough to be by myself? Am I not a strong enough character? What is it? That’s why I changed my character to try and do something different and not the same ol’ same ol’. ‘Maybe I’m stale.’ I tried to switch it up.”

Kiera Hogan joined AEW in the fall of last year.

