Impact Wrestling announces Texas return

Impact Wrestling is returning to Texas this month for TV tapings. The company announced via a press release (per PWInsider) that they will have tapings in Dallas on August 26th and 27th dubbed “Lone Star Stampede.”

You can see the full announcement below:

IMPACT Wrestling Brings 2 Nights Of High-Energy, Action-Packed Pro Wrestling To Dallas On August 26-27

IMPACT Wrestling returns to Dallas for the 2-night LONE STAR STAMPEDE: back-to-back nights of live pro wrestling on Friday & Saturday, August 26-27, at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

The IMPACT Wrestling television trucks will capture all of the in-ring action in Dallas for upcoming episodes of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada and Impact Insiders on YouTube.)

In advance of the Dallas shows, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and “The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw will be in Dallas, talking with the media & more on Wednesday & Thursday, August 17-18.

JOSH ALEXANDER

He is one of the of the most talented in-ring technicians who has shined in singles and tag team action – and was the 2021 IMPACT Male Wrestler of the Year award-winner. A Canada native who still lives north of the border, Josh has been wrestling professionally since 2005 and is known for wearing amateur wrestling headgear after developing a serious case of cauliflower ear in 2013 that resulted in the temporary amputation of his left ear to remove scar tissue; he wore the headgear to protect the ear after it was reattached.

GISELE SHAW

Athletic, charismatic and beautiful, Filipino-Canadian Gisele Shaw is one of the most popular new stars of IMPACT Wrestling – and one of two out transgender pro wrestlers competing for a major U. S. pro wrestling company who appears weekly on worldwide television. This past June, during Pride Month, Gisele disclosed publicly that she is living openly as a transwoman. She made the announcement live on national TV, followed by mainstream media coverage from MSNBC, the San Francisco Chronicle and more. Gisele was one of the Honored Guests at Pride Toronto, her first formal LGBT+ event, alongside Toronto Mayor John Tory. Gisele has been wrestling since 2015 and was first trained by fellow Canadian wrestler Lance Storm. She has been a titleholder around the world and ranked in the top 20 of the Top 150 Female Wrestlers For 2021 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

All the IMPACT stars will be in Dallas for the August 26-27 shows, including X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey, World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson), as well as Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Ace Austin, Chris Sabin, Heath, Deonna Purrazzo, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, and others.

Many of the matches for the Dallas shows will be announced in the coming weeks, but surprises are certain, too, including wrestlers making their IMPACT Wrestling debut.

Tickets for the IMPACT shows at The Factory:

Friday, August 26: https://www.axs.com/events/439859/lone-star-stampede-night-1-tickets

Saturday, August 27: https://www.axs.com/events/440232/lone-star-stampede-night-2-tickets