Details on the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party

WWE announced the following-

WWE® SUPERSTARS JOIN HOLLYWOOD CELEBRITIES FOR FREE WRESTLEMANIA® LAUNCH PARTY

STAMFORD, Conn., — WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced today that its star-studded WrestleMania 39 Launch Party will take place next Thursday, August 11 at 7 pm PT from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The free admission WrestleMania Launch Party will feature live in-ring matches and interviews with WWE Superstars, celebrity appearances, official WWE merchandise and more. Attendees will receive a commemorative WrestleMania souvenir ticket while supplies last. The event will give fans an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to WrestleMania before they become available to the general public the following day.

The WrestleMania Launch Party will feature some of the hottest stars from the entertainment world including Snoop Dogg, JoJo Siwa, and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. In addition, WWE Superstars scheduled to appear that evening include Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, The Miz, Maryse, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, The Usos, Theory, The Street Profits, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Corey Graves, Dominik Mysterio and Ricochet. Talent subject to change.

Fans interested in free admission and parking at the WrestleMania Launch Party can register at https://www.SoFiStadium.com/wmparty.

WrestleMania takes place Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 2023 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The event will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.