Becky Lynch throws shade at Roman Reigns
Becky Lynch took to Twitter this week and fired a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
The WWE On FOX Twitter account posted side-by-side photos of Reigns and Lynch with their red and blue brand titles. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”
The Man responded and took a friendly jab at The Tribal Chief for his limited schedule.
“Me, I showed up to work,” she wrote.
Reigns has not responded to the jab from Lynch as of this writing.
