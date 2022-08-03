Becky Lynch throws shade at Roman Reigns

Becky Lynch took to Twitter this week and fired a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The WWE On FOX Twitter account posted side-by-side photos of Reigns and Lynch with their red and blue brand titles. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”

The Man responded and took a friendly jab at The Tribal Chief for his limited schedule.

“Me, I showed up to work,” she wrote.

Reigns has not responded to the jab from Lynch as of this writing.