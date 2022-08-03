AEW Fight Forever video game logo and website launched

THQ Nordic has launched the website for the AEW Fight Forever video game which finally went on pre-sale yesterday. The release date for the game is listed for December 31, 2022.

The website highlights the arcade feeling, career mode, customization, match types, and online co-op as the most important features. The highly anticipated game, developed by YUKE’S, has reportedly cost over $1 million to produce and is over budget and delayed. It will be available for PS4, PS5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch.

A 26-second teaser, 20 seconds of which are intro logos for THQ, YUKE’S, and AEW, doesn’t show much except for CM Punk, Britt Baker, Chris Jericho, Jade Cargill, Jon Moxley, and Kenny Omega as images, and not even as their playable characters.

The website also has seven still images from the game and you can see it at aew.thqnordic.com