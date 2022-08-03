A new wrestling couple, plus updates on Hacksaw Jim Duggan and Ultimo Dragon

– Keep fighting Hacksaw Jim Duggan…

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan rang the bell after completing his 39th and final radiation treatment for prostate cancer ❤️ H/T @POSTwrestling pic.twitter.com/ZfLZrhQPrG — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) August 2, 2022

– Tenille Dashwood and WWE’s Madcap Moss are an item…

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, JAPAN— Due to the last-minute additions of El Hijo del Santo & Ultimo Dragon to this Friday’s card at Korakuen Hall event, the DEPARTURE 2022 card has been revised.

Pro Wrestling NOAH:

DEPARTURE 2022

★ August 5th (Friday)

Start: 18:30 JST

Doors: 17:30 JST

Venue: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Live stream from 18:30 JST (2:30 a.m. PST, 5:30 a.m. EST)

on WRESTLE UNIVERSE

*Note: The 5th match has been changed.*

<1st match / Singles match>

Kotaro Suzuki vs. Kinya Okada

<2nd match / Tag Team match>

Masaaki Mochizuki & Shuhei Taniguchi vs. Masa Kitamiya & Yoshiki Inamura

<3rd match, Six-person Tag Team match>

Yoshinari Ogawa, Yuya Susumu & Kai Fujimura vs. (Perros del Mal de Japon) NOSAWA Rongai, Eita & Super Crazy

<4th match / Tag Team match>

KONGO (Katsuhiko Nakajima, Manabu Soya) vs. Anthony Green & Stallion Rogers

<5th match, eight-person Tag Team match>

KONGO (KENOH, Tadasuke, Hajime Ohara & Hi69) vs. Kaito Kiyomiya, El Hijo del Santo, Ultimo Dragon & Alejandro

<6th match, Six-person Tag Team match>

Ninja Mack, Daisuke Harada & Seiki Yoshioka vs. Dante Leon, Atsushi Kotoge & YO-HEY

<7th match (Naomichi Marufuji return match) Six-person Tag Team match>

Naomichi Marufuji, Go Shiozaki & Takashi Sugiura vs. Satoshi Kojima, Masato Tanaka & Daiki Inaba

<8th game main event, GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship match>

(Champion) HAYATA vs. Shuji Kondo (Challenger)

* This is the fourth defense of the 49th champion.*

