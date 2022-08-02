WWE on A&E block ratings for week 4

Week four of the WWE block on A&E Network saw the focus on Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Biography: Kurt Angle drew 406,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo, placing it in #32 in the top 50 cable chart. That is down 14,000 viewers from the Bella Twins episode from last week and 0.01 down in the 18-49.

Rivals: Kurt Angle vs Brock Lesnar followed Biography and drew 361,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in 18-49. It was #39 on the top 50 cable chart. That is down 62,000 viewers from Austin vs Rock last week and down 0.06 in 18-49.

Smack Talk finished the night with 208,000 viewers and a 0.06 in 18-49, placing #72. That is also down 4,000 viewers from last week and 0.01 down in 18-49.

