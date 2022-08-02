WWE creative note

One big change coming from WWE creative over the past few weeks is officials allowing talents more freedom on the mic.

A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE is loosening up of freedom for the talents when they cut promos on the mic, allowing them to improvise more. Talent are also given more freedom to improvise in the ring.

This new edict is a big part of what made the Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre Donnybrook Match on SmackDown so great, as at least a sizeable portion of the match was called in the ring vs. every single spot being laid out to them ahead of times.