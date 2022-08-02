Ron Simmons made wrestling history on this date 30 years ago

30 years ago today Ron Simmons defeated Vader to win the WCW World Title!

It was a great surprise for wrestling fans worldwide as Simmons was highly regarded and well liked. Sting was scheduled to face Vader for the title but had been attacked by Jake “The Snake” Roberts and a drawing was held for his replacement and Ron was selected.

Simmons shocked the crowd and the wrestling world by beating Vader and winning the belt. He is widely considered the first African-American world champion. While others before him including Bobo Brazil and Bearcat Wright, had won regional world titles this was the first national company to be represented as such.

Simmons reign would last until December when he would lose the belt back to Vader.

Ron Simmons has been trending today on Twitter.