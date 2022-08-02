Notes on Ruby Soho and Toni Storm

– AEW star Ruby Soho recently joined the All Elite Hub at GalaxyCon to discuss a number of industry topics, including how wrestling indie sensation and former AEW talent Kylie Rae is on her bucket list. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On sharing roots with Allie Katch and Billie Starks:

“Everybody gets scooped up so fast, it’s so hard. Those two [Allie Katch and Billie Starks] are definitely two that were on my bucket list, because they are girls that — we have some roots in Indiana, and there’s very few of us, to be honest.”

Calls Kylie Rae a Bucket List match:

“But the only one that I think so far right off the top of my head on my bucket list is Kylie Rae. I’ve been a big fan of hers for a long time so if I can snag her somewhere, I’d be excited about that.”

