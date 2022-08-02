Notes on Jon Moxley and Jeff Hardy

– Jon Moxley vs. Effy has been announced for GCW Homecoming

*HOMECOMING UPDATE* Just Signed for Part 1: *GCW World Title Match* MOX

vs

EFFY Plus:

COLON vs YAMASHITA

BRISCOES vs MACIZOS

WAYNE vs STARBOY

JWM vs TREMONT Tix: Pt 1https://t.co/5vtNI8hLgf Pt 2https://t.co/LwHflNefuh Watch LIVE on @FiteTV!

Sat 8/13 – 7PM

Atlantic City pic.twitter.com/fwG9PyAnGx — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 2, 2022

– PWInsider reports that the arraignment for Jeff Hardy that was scheduled for tomorrow in Volusia County Court was waived on July 27. This happened after Hardy submitted a written plea of not guilty back on June 28. There will now be a pre-trial conference on August 17 at 8:30 AM.

Hardy was arrested in June on charges of DUI (Alcohol or Drugs), third offense within ten years, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and violation of restrictions placed on driver’s license. He was suspended indefinitely without pay by AEW and according to Tony Khan, is currently in treatment. Hardy will remain suspended until he completes treatment and can maintain his sobriety.