Notes on Finn Balor and Jeff Jarrett

– During an appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast, Finn Balor was asked about possibly being on the WWE Clash at the Castle card…

“Obviously, it’s something I absolutely want to be involved in. Last year, I wasn’t involved in Mania and I’ll be honest, that deeply hurt. Deeply hurt. The fact that I show up for every TV, every house show, every overseas tour, every media appearance. Then, to be left off two nights of WrestleMania, that hurt. I definitely want to be involved with Clash at the Castle. I only found out about SummerSlam on Monday. There’s no real, ‘Hey, you’re going to be in this match in three months. You’re going to be in this match in six weeks.’ It’s literally, you find out the week before sometimes. Sometimes, you guys find out before I do because you see it on the TV and I’m in the locker room. Absolutely, I want to be involved in whatever way I can. To have a singles match would be incredible. Having spent six years at the start of my career in the United Kingdom, to get to go back and wrestle in a stadium would be incredible.”

“I feel like I do have a little bit more of a chip on my shoulder than I have in the past. I definitely want to be involved with that show. If, for any reason, we can get a singles match with Rey Mysterio, that is something I’d be interested in.”

– In an interview with ESPN after Sunday night’s event, both Jeff Jarrett and Andrade el Idolo gave their thoughts on taking part in Ric Flair’s last match. Here are highlights:

Andrade on how important the match is: “This match is the most important of my career. This is unbelievable. I don’t even have words for this. [Flair] feels better than guys 20 years old. He’s an inspiration to me.”

Jarrett on being a part of Flair’s final match: “It’s his last one. If anything goes wrong, it’s on me. It’s on others. I’m so damn happy for Ric, I don’t know what to say. … As a spectator, y’all watched it and went home tonight. When you’re participating, it’s a whole other level of pressure that I’ve never been under.”

Jay Lethal on what he said to Flair after it was over: “I said, ‘I f—ing love you, you’re the f—ing man, I’m trying to be like you when I grow up, because you’re f—ing great. You’re the greatest wrestler in the f—ing world’. He starts crying and says, ‘Thank you. Thank you so much.’”