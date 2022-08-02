News for tonight’s NXT 2.0

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature three big title matches as the road to NXT Heatwave continues.

NXT will open with a commercial-free Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers will also defend, while NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend in an Open Challenge. Tonight’s show will also feature a big Falls Count Anywhere Match with Von Wagner and Solo Sikoa.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Commercial-free Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley representing The Diamond Mine vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

* The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) reveal what’s next

* Heatwave Summit for JD McDonagh vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Heatwave on Saturday, August 16

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Sarray in a non-title match

* Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Lash Legend vs. Alba Fyre

* Falls Count Anywhere: Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers defend against Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defends in an Open Challenge