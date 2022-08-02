Ciampa to challenge Bobby Lashley next week

Ciampa is the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

Tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of RAW saw Ciampa defeat Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat, while AJ Styles defeated The Miz and Mustafa Ali in another Triple Threat. Ciampa and AJ then faced off to determine the new #1 contender to the WWE United States Title, and Ciampa got the win.

WWE then officially announced Ciampa vs. Lashley for next week’s RAW from Cleveland, and the title will be on the line.

WWE has not announced any other matches for next week’s RAW from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, but we will keep you updated.