Becky Lynch expected to be out for months

WWE has announced that Becky Lynch is expected to be out of action for several months.

We noted before how Lynch suffered a separated shoulder during Saturday’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam. Lynch opened tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of RAW, wearing a sling on her arm, and confirmed the injury.

Lynch cut a babyface promo on RAW and declared that her new comeback story begins now. She then called Belair to the ring and they praised each other, then shared another hug in the middle of the ring. Lynch told Belair to hold it down, and said she will see her soon. Lynch then dropped the mic and exited the ring as fans cheered her on.

Belair continued with her promo until the camera cut backstage to Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky standing over Lynch, who had been attacked with a steel chair. Lynch was later checked on by a trainer, while Sky made her RAW debut against Belair in a non-title match. That match ended in a no contest when Alexa Bliss and Asuka joined Belair for a brawl with Sky, Bayley and Kai.

WWE later announced the following on Lynch, “After suffering a separated shoulder at #SummerSlam, @BeckyLynchWWE’s injury was further exacerbated after an attack from @itsBayleyWWE, @ImKingKota, and IYO SKY earlier tonight on #WWERaw. As a result, @BeckyLynchWWE is expected to be out for several months.”

It was reported before RAW that Lynch was still 50/50 for possibly surgery to repair the shoulder injury, but there’s no word yet on if that has changed. The injury did force a change to creative plans. It remains to be seen exactly how long Lynch will be on the shelf, bu

WWE thanked Lynch by tweeting, “#ThankYouBecky”

There’s no specific timeframe given for Lynch’s return to in-ring action, but the usual recovery time for a separated shoulder is 2 – 12 weeks, but we’ve seen cases where wrestlers are out of action for several months, depending on the severity. WWE did not elaborate past saying Lynch is expected to be out for several months.