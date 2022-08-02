AEW video game Fight Forever goes up for pre-order

The AEW video game Fight Forever is now available for pre-order on Amazon and other websites with a release date of December 31, 2022.

Out for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and PC, the game is being sold for $59.99.

The product description reads, “Developed by YUKE’s Co, Ltd., creators of numerous, multi-million unit selling wrestling games, AEW: Fight Forever combines that nostalgic arcade-wrestler feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and tandem offensive moves. Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level in Fight Forever with Tag Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. A deep career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types and more match types than you can count, including some good ol’ fashioned, unsanctioned fun, all await!”