8/2/22 AEW Dark Results

Aug 2, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary on a show that features matches from Orlando, Florida and Manchester, England.

  1. The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari and Slim J) defeated Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Price
  2. Willow Nightingale defeated Harley Cameron
  3. Diamante defeated Rocky Radley
  4. The Factory (Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) defeated Caleb Teninty and KC Rocker
  5. Shawn Dean defeated Jonathan Hudson
  6. Parker Boudreaux (w/Ari Daivari and Slim J) defeated Serpentico
  7. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated The Wingmen (Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth)
  8. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match
    PAC (c) defeated Connor Mills

Leave a Reply

