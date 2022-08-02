8/2/22 AEW Dark Results
Excalibur and Taz are on commentary on a show that features matches from Orlando, Florida and Manchester, England.
—
- The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari and Slim J) defeated Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Price
- Willow Nightingale defeated Harley Cameron
- Diamante defeated Rocky Radley
- The Factory (Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) defeated Caleb Teninty and KC Rocker
- Shawn Dean defeated Jonathan Hudson
- Parker Boudreaux (w/Ari Daivari and Slim J) defeated Serpentico
- The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated The Wingmen (Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth)
- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match
PAC (c) defeated Connor Mills