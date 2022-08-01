WWE stars to travel to Saudi for Gamers8 convention

PWInsider.com is reporting that several WWE Superstars, including former champions AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio, will be traveling to Saudi Arabia next week to promote WWE at Gamers8.

Gamers8 is the biggest event for electronic sports and games in the world and is currently being held in Riyadh over 8 weeks, running through September 8. The event is organized by the Saudi Esports Federation and focuses on professional esports and gaming, entertainment events, concerts and “The Next World Summit”, which will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

WWE will be returning to Saudi Arabia later this year for Crown Jewel in Riyadh which will be held on November 5. The Kingdom is an important financial matter for WWE as each event they hold there is worth $50 million irrespective of how many people show up and how much gate money the show makes. The company travels to Saudi twice a year as part of a 10-year deal struck between WWE and the Saudi General Sport Authority.