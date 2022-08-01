WWE says Ronda Rousey is suspended

Aug 1, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

WWE announced the following storyline suspension update for Ronda Rousey today-

Ronda Rousey fined and suspended for attacking WWE official

Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended.

An irate Rousey attacked the official after her SmackDown Women’s Title Match, claiming he missed Liv Morgan tapping out to the Armbar while he counted the pinfall.

Due to her suspension, Rousey will not appear on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. TrollBuster says:
    August 1, 2022 at 5:37 pm

    Remember when Ric Flair’s daughter beat up a ref?
    Yeah I get it, it’s scripted and a storyline but it’s even harder to take storylines serious when one worker gets suspended and another one not.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lacey Evans

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal