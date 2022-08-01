WWE says Ronda Rousey is suspended

WWE announced the following storyline suspension update for Ronda Rousey today-

Ronda Rousey fined and suspended for attacking WWE official

Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended.

An irate Rousey attacked the official after her SmackDown Women’s Title Match, claiming he missed Liv Morgan tapping out to the Armbar while he counted the pinfall.

Due to her suspension, Rousey will not appear on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.