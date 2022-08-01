WOW announces premiere date for nationwide series
From WOW:
“WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity, today revealed its new key art and announced that the series will premiere nationwide the weekend of Sept. 17. WOW, the only all-female wrestling organization with a global TV footprint, will be available in syndication via Paramount Global Content Distribution, marking the largest-ever distribution deal in the history of women’s wrestling.”
Big News! New episodes of WOW – Women Of Wrestling drop the weekend of September 17! pic.twitter.com/3aWjLGlJa7
— WOW (@wowsuperheroes) August 1, 2022