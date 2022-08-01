Update on Ric Flair, Mick Foley’s Twitter hacked

– A new report has an update on “Nature Boy” Ric Flair following his bloody final bout at Ric Flair’s Last Match. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a match that saw him heavily bleed.

According to PWInsider, doctors were waiting for him backstage as soon as he returned to the area following the show. Flair was checked out by two different doctors backstage after the match and is “great.” Flair was said to be “spent” after the match but once he rested and was checked out, he was saying that he was starving and needed to eat so he is heading out for the evening.

– Mick Foley found himself the victim of a Twitter hack on Sunday. Foley’s account was hacked today and began advertising three PlayStation 5 consoles that people could buy, claiming that the proceeds would “go directly towards charity.”

Foley was at tonight’s Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV and as of now has not regained control of his account.

