Sasha Banks and Naomi update

Sasha Banks and Naomi are rumored to be returning to WWE soon.

A new report from WrestlingNews.co notes that an agreement has been reached for Banks and Naomi to return to WWE. There is said to be belief that we may see them return on tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of RAW, or in the near future now that Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H is running most of the show.

A return by Banks and Naomi has not been confirmed by any other sources as of this writing, but it was reported last week that WWE officials were trying to work things out with Banks and Naomi following the retirement of Vince McMahon.