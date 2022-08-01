Notes on Triple H and Charlotte Flair
– Triple H comments on Summerslam….
#SummerSlam week was a great demonstration of teamwork across @WWE. Thank you to all who participated in the #WWETryouts and to the greatest talent in the world who put on an unbelievable show @NissanStadium!
THANK YOU to Nashville and the #WWE Universe!! #JustGettingStarted pic.twitter.com/PTcKCaBZxx
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 1, 2022
– Charlotte Flair was backstage at her father’s last match taking a photo with Michelle McCool.
Michelle Mccool and Charlotte 😍 pic.twitter.com/yLpcHn1QVt
— . (@CelebWweBabes) August 1, 2022
Speaking of Charlotte…
🔥💪Please welcome WWE Superstars @MsCharlotteWWE & @YaOnlyLivvOnce to the Autograph Show of Texas on Saturday, August 27th!
Tickets Available Now At:https://t.co/TbtVVgHxXc
We Are Accepting Mail-ins!
VIP Tickets On Sale Now! pic.twitter.com/6g8gaeZo5t
— Fiterman Sports (@FitermanSports) July 25, 2022