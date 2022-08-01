Notes on Renee Paquette and Stephanie McMahon
– Renee Paquette is the latest person in wrestling to comment on Vince McMahon’s WWE exit, as well as Stephanie McMahon taking on the role of co-CEO. Paquette spoke with Wrestling Inc at Starrcast V about McMahon’s retirement following the allegations against him of sexual misconduct and hush payments, and you can see a couple of highlights below:
On being surprised by McMahon’s exit from WWE:
“Yeah, I mean, it was quick. I’m sure it’s a very interesting, I’m sure a very stressful time with all that’s going on over there [WWE].”
On Stephanie McMahon taking over as co-CEO:
“As a Co-CEO, I think she’s amazing. She’s not only like one of the best performers in WWE but I think all the work she does behind the scenes [also stands out].”
—–
Speaking of Stephanie….
Thank you to the @WWE Superstars who poured their hearts out at #SummerSlam last night, our incredible crews & teams, our partners who helped make it possible @Titans @NissanStadium @Xfinity #Samaritan @wildhorseTN #NashvilleLOC @peacockTV & especially all of you! pic.twitter.com/lRrNjYfqPX
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 1, 2022
