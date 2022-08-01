Notes on Renee Paquette and Stephanie McMahon

– Renee Paquette is the latest person in wrestling to comment on Vince McMahon’s WWE exit, as well as Stephanie McMahon taking on the role of co-CEO. Paquette spoke with Wrestling Inc at Starrcast V about McMahon’s retirement following the allegations against him of sexual misconduct and hush payments, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On being surprised by McMahon’s exit from WWE:

“Yeah, I mean, it was quick. I’m sure it’s a very interesting, I’m sure a very stressful time with all that’s going on over there [WWE].”

On Stephanie McMahon taking over as co-CEO:

“As a Co-CEO, I think she’s amazing. She’s not only like one of the best performers in WWE but I think all the work she does behind the scenes [also stands out].”

