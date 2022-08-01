Notes on Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman

In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Wrestlingnews.co), Kevin Nash thanked Vince McMahon for believing in him and giving him an opportunity as the Diesel character. He said that without Diesel, there would be no nWo. Here are highlights:

On the allegations against Vince McMahon:

“If you have some affairs and you know, I go with the Charlie Sheen thing…when the Heidi Fleiss thing came out, everybody jumped on Sheen’s throat like, Charlie, why are you paying for prostitution? He’s like, I’m not paying for the prostitution, I’m paying to tell them to get the f**k out of my house. And, you know, Vince had these affairs, and maybe it was time that you know, something didn’t work out. He just didn’t want it to get out. So instead of it becoming a situation where it was sour grapes and he wanted to break something off he you know, a person of that statue — my whole thing is I haven’t seen anything with sexual impropriety where he’s forced himself on somebody.”

On Vince’s payments to women:

“Dropping f**king 7.5 to somebody. I mean, f**k there’s guys that have been on top of his business that didn’t make anywhere f**king near that.”

On McMahon retiring:

“I just wanted to say to Vince McMahon personally that right now I’m sitting in my oceanfront podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our oceanfront home. And without you believing in me, I would have none of this. There’s no NWO with no Diesel. And so I just wanted to personally say thank you. And thank you for what you’ve done for our industry. And I don’t know what the f**k you’re gonna do, man but if you ever want to drink some f**king red wine, I’ll pick you up in the Bronco. Fly that private sh*t down to Daytona Beach. I can pick you up in the Bronco [and we’ll] go smoke a cigar and have some f**king wine.”

