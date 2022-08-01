Notes on Eddie Kingston, Jonathan Gresham and Mick Foley

– Eddie Kingston is known for taking issue with some of his wrestling colleagues, and we can add Jonathan Gresham to that list. As previously reported, Gresham requested his AEW and ROH release following Death Before Dishonor during a meeting where he was heated over frustrations due to communication issues with Tony Khan. Kingston has faced Gresham a few times in his career and was asked about the man during a Highspots Superstore signing.

“Gresham — I don’t know, man, he just rubs me the wrong way,” Kingston said (per Wrestling Inc). “I don’t know. I just have a bad feeling.”

Kingston last competed in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match against Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite on July 20th. Gresham is reportedly taking some time off from wrestling following Death Before Dishonor.

– Mick Foley is back on Twitter after being hacked…

I AM BACK ON TWITTER! Please watch the video and help me spread the word. I was hacked yesterday, and was able to return without having to pay the hacker. I will be reaching out via DM to people who may have fallen prey to the hacker. pic.twitter.com/gJuJaDAQLj — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 1, 2022

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)