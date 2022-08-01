Matches announced for tonight’s Raw

WWE has announced matches for tonight’s post-SummerSlam episode.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend against The Mysterios.

Tonight’s RAW will also feature Triple Threats to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who retained over Theory at SummerSlam.

The first Triple Threat will feature Ciampa, Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler, and the second Triple Threat will include The Miz, AJ Styles, and Mustafa Ali. The winners of those bouts will face off to determine the new #1 contender to Lashley.