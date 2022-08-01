Karl Fredericks is no longer with NJPW

The 32-year-old posted a message to social media announcing he will not be re-signing with the company.

“As of today August 1st I am no longer under contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling and I will not be re-signing with the company at this time. Though there is disappointment in the ending of this chapter I am grateful for the last four years traveling the world and growing with my best friends. I want to say thank you to the company for the opportunities and especially thank you to Shibata-San for believing in me and bringing me along his journey with the LA Dojo. Last but not least thank you to my fans and thank you to the NJPW fans for Your support over these years. I hope You will continue to support me along my path wherever that may lead.”

Fredericks had previously expressed frustration with NJPW after not being selected for the G1 Climax 32.

“Last thing I’m even going to entertain with a voice rn as far as professional wrestling goes is that @njpwglobal doesn’t deserve Karl Fredericks,” he posted on June 12.