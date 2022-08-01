Flair and Lethal hug after Nature Boy’s final match (video), lots of buzz about Raw tonight
Ric Flair’s final goodbye and an emotional hug with his trainer for this last match, Jay Lethal #RicFlairLastMatch pic.twitter.com/nLea9bxn9R
— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) August 1, 2022
Regarding Raw….
I’m told RAW tonight looks really good as of now, and is a packed show. So much so, USA Network is allowing the 1st hour to be commercial free if WWE wants.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 1, 2022
Someone told me tonight's WWE Raw sounds like a "statement" show.
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 1, 2022