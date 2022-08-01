AEW All Out ticket sales stats

The AEW All Out pay-per-view event goes down on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 7,492 tickets, and 21 are left.

The promotion will run the venue for Dynamite on August 31 and Rampage on September 2nd. There are 1,199 combo tickets left.