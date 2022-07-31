WWE superstar impressing William Regal, Liv Morgan speaks after being Ronda Rousey

– William Regal recently gave Butch (the former Pete Dunne) some advice regarding his name change in WWE.

Although Regal didn’t specifically name Butch, he made it clear that the WWE star has been impressing him.

“If I can get to somebody sometimes – I won’t say who, but there’s a certain person who’s doing really well for himself at the moment but a few months ago he got a name change. You might guess who it is. He called me and I said, “It’s not about the name, it’s about you just getting a platform to show ’em what you can do. As far as my little foray looking at Twitter twice a week, which is all I do, he seems to be the person they’re doing a lot of promotion about. I’ll let you figure that out – and he’s British,” he told Alistair McGeorge of Metro.

– After Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey at Summerslam to retain the Smackdown Women’s title, she spoke briefly after the match….