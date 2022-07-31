Video: Bloodied Ric Flair speaks after winning his last match

Jul 31, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Ric Flair grabs a mic. Thanks everyone, says he doesn’t even remember half of the match and that everything you’ve heard about him is true and that he’d going downtown to party with Kid Rock tonight.

Also, Blake Christian was the first person to fist bump Ric Flair at the end. Thought that was neat. But with that being said, so long to the 16 time World Champion. See you space Cowboy…

