Roman Reigns reaching Hogan like dominance as WWE champ, Kid Rock at Summerslam
– Roman Reigns is now closing in on 2 consecutive years as a World Champion in WWE. If he does reach this milestone, he will be the first superstar since Hulk Hogan in 1986 to hold a World Title for 2 years.
Roman Reigns retains. Next month he could hit two years as WWE Universal Champion. That would make him the first top champion in WWE since Hogan to do that
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 31, 2022
.@WWERomanReigns vs. @BrockLesnar is the first matchup to main event #SummerSlam multiple times (2018, 2022).
— Wrestling Stats & Info (@WWEStats) July 31, 2022
– Kid Rock was in the house last night….
WWE Hall of Famer @KidRock is here at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/qiToywPtSg
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
Kid Rock getting after it tonight pic.twitter.com/x9n1a17Q0W
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 31, 2022
Cornette tweeted….
Good to see 1960's character actress Barbara Pepper again, sad to see @WWE still propping up the failed career of this repugnant, rightwing trailer trash "musician". https://t.co/dyd9NsT6dv
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 31, 2022