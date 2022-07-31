Roman Reigns reaching Hogan like dominance as WWE champ, Kid Rock at Summerslam

– Roman Reigns is now closing in on 2 consecutive years as a World Champion in WWE. If he does reach this milestone, he will be the first superstar since Hulk Hogan in 1986 to hold a World Title for 2 years.

Roman Reigns retains. Next month he could hit two years as WWE Universal Champion. That would make him the first top champion in WWE since Hogan to do that — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 31, 2022

.@WWERomanReigns vs. @BrockLesnar is the first matchup to main event #SummerSlam multiple times (2018, 2022). — Wrestling Stats & Info (@WWEStats) July 31, 2022

– Kid Rock was in the house last night….

Kid Rock getting after it tonight pic.twitter.com/x9n1a17Q0W — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 31, 2022

