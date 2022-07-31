Roman Reigns reaching Hogan like dominance as WWE champ, Kid Rock at Summerslam

Jul 31, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Roman Reigns is now closing in on 2 consecutive years as a World Champion in WWE. If he does reach this milestone, he will be the first superstar since Hulk Hogan in 1986 to hold a World Title for 2 years.

– Kid Rock was in the house last night….

Cornette tweeted….

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jordynne Grace

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal